Saturday, November 30, 2024
NFL

Matt Eberflus Releases Statement, One Day After Being Fired By Bears

By W.G. Brady
One day after being dismissed as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus took to social media to release a heartfelt statement thanking the McCaskey family, GM Ryan Poles, players, and fans for their support during his time with the team.

In the statement, Eberflus expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve as head coach of the Bears, acknowledging the players for their effort, dedication, and resilience throughout the challenging season. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the players for all of their effort, dedication, and resilience,” Eberflus wrote. “In every situation – practice, games, and especially in the face of adversity, you stayed together and gave great effort for your team and each other.”

Eberflus, who was fired following the Bears' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, also reflected on what he was most proud of during his tenure, emphasizing the importance of character both on and off the field. “What I am most proud of was the way you carried yourself both on and off the field and represented the Bears organization with class in the community,” he said.

The former head coach made sure to thank the passionate Bears fanbase as well, despite the team’s struggles under his leadership. “To the fans, thank you for your support and passion. I will always have a deep appreciation for the Bears organization and the city of Chicago.”

Despite his firing, Eberflus’s message was one of professionalism and gratitude, as he focused on the positive aspects of his time with the Bears. With his tenure now officially over, Eberflus will look ahead to what’s next in his career, while the Bears move forward under interim head coach Thomas Brown as they try to salvage their season.

Report Shows Detroit Lions Broke Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears’ Spirit
RELATED ARTICLES

