Packers HC Matt LaFleur Shares Thoughts on 2025 Detroit Lions

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says the Detroit Lions are “the class of the NFC” heading into the 2025 season. Here’s what that means for the NFC North showdown.

Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur just said what the rest of the NFC North has been thinking for a while now: the Detroit Lions run this conference. And this isn’t coming from some sportswriter trying to chase clicks—this is coming from a man whose job is to beat them.

TL;DR

Matt LaFleur called the Detroit Lions “the class of the NFC.”

called the “the class of the NFC.” The Lions are coming off a 15-2 season and back-to-back division titles.

The Lions and Packers kick off the 2025 NFL season at Lambeau Field.

Detroit has won six of the last seven meetings between the teams.

meetings between the teams. LaFleur likened the NFL playoffs to March Madness, where the “best team doesn’t always win.”

The Big Picture

It’s not every day you hear a division rival give flowers to the team that’s been knocking them around lately. But that’s exactly what Packers coach Matt LaFleur did during a recent interview with Kay Adams. The Michigan native admitted that, in his eyes, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions are the top dog in the NFC.

Let that sink in.

This is a coach whose team once owned the division, now tipping his hat to a Lions team that’s bullied its way to relevance—and then some.

“Detroit, right now, they’re the class of the NFC,” LaFleur said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I know they didn’t win the Super Bowl, but it’s kind of March Madness when you get to that point.”

He’s not wrong. The Lions 15-2 record didn’t just lead the NFC North—it set the tone for the entire conference. Unfortunately, they were shocked by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

And now? They’re hungry.

Week 1? Oh, It’s Personal.

Let’s not gloss over this part: Lions vs. Packers at Lambeau kicks off the 2025 season.

Detroit has won three straight in Green Bay. That’s not just a trend—it’s a takeover. Jared Goff owns real estate in Lambeau. Amon-Ra St. Brown roasts Packers DBs like they’re s’mores. And if Aidan Hutchinson smells blood early, you can forget about Jordan Love having a peaceful home opener.

Circle Week 1, Lions fans. This one isn’t just about a hot start—it’s a message. Win again in Lambeau, and the NFC North won’t just belong to the Lions—it stays with them.

Matt LaFleur Is Paying Attention

To be clear, LaFleur wasn’t waving a white flag. He made it obvious he still intends to fight for the North. But he also knows reclaiming that crown means going through Detroit.

“The NFC North is an extremely difficult division,” LaFleur added. “That’s why you’ve got to capitalize… on division games at home.”

Translation: if Green Bay can’t stop the Lions from rolling into their house and stacking another W, 2025 might feel a lot like 2023 and 2024.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on whether the Packers-Lions rivalry has overtaken Packers-Bears in the NFC North.@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ErEl2qN8JB — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 21, 2025

The Bottom Line

When your biggest rival is calling you the “class of the NFC,” you know you’re doing something right.

Dan Campbell’s Lions aren’t just tough—they’re respected. Even by Green Bay.

The division? Still ours.

The NFC? Still chasing us.

The mission? Finish the job this time.