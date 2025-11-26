Why Matt LaFleur Thinks Dan Campbell Has Detroit Rolling Again

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers meet again on Thanksgiving, and the vibes heading into this rematch feel a whole lot different from Week 1. Detroit has a new play-caller, a new offensive rhythm, and, if you listen to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a level of respect that transcends rivalry week.

Let’s break down what LaFleur had to say about Dan Campbell, Detroit’s revamped offense, and why Thursday’s showdown is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Thanksgiving games in years.

Campbell Taking Over Play-Calling Has Not Made Detroit Predictable

One of the biggest storylines in Detroit over the past month has been Campbell grabbing the offensive play-calling reins after the departure of Ben Johnson.

According to LaFleur, the Lions aren’t reinventing the wheel schematically, but they are better.

LaFleur told reporters:

“I don’t know if it necessarily changed. I think he’s done a heck of a job putting his guys in position, and ultimately they got a ton of playmakers.”

He’s not wrong. Since Campbell took over the play sheet, Detroit’s offense has shown great improvement:

Green Bay Knows Detroit’s Stars Are the Real Problem

LaFleur made it clear: scheme or no scheme, the Lions’ weapons create matchup nightmares.

He specifically pointed to Detroit’s loaded offensive cast:

“Obviously, it all starts with their offensive line; I think it is really talented. And then I think [Jared] Goff… he’s playing the best football these last couple years of his career.”

Then came the roll call of Detroit’s biggest threats:

“You got a bunch of playmakers to throw it to with Amon-Ra St. Brown, with Jameson Williams. Obviously Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are two very special backs… they got a lot of weapons.”

Even with Sam LaPorta sidelined, LaFleur still sees Detroit as a matchup nightmare.

The Gibbs Factor Is Impossible to Ignore

LaFleur also highlighted how Campbell’s new offensive rhythm has unlocked Jahmyr Gibbs even further.

Over the past three weeks, Gibbs has been targeted on 38% of his routes—the highest rate of any player in the NFL.

That tells you everything about how Campbell wants to attack: get the ball to the dudes who can change games instantly.

Mutual Respect… Even in Rivalry Week

The Lions and Packers know each other well. They’ve played meaningful games against each other for years, including multiple season-defining matchups.

But Thanksgiving raises the stakes—and both coaches know it.

“Ultimately,” LaFleur said, “they got a ton of playmakers.”

Translation:

This isn’t the Week 1 team Green Bay overwhelmed. Detroit has changed. And Campbell’s fingerprints are everywhere.

The Bottom Line

The Packers aren’t underestimating Detroit—not after watching Jahmyr Gibbs erupt, Jared Goff find his rhythm, and Dan Campbell reshape the offense on the fly.

LaFleur isn’t talking trash. He’s giving genuine football respect to a Lions operation that has evolved significantly since the opener.

Now the question is simple:

Can Detroit’s revamped offense finish the job on Thanksgiving and reclaim the rivalry on their home turf?

We’ll find out Thursday at Ford Field.