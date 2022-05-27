Matt Manning explains why he didn’t reveal injury to Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers shut down RHP Matt Manning‘s rehabilitation start in the minors after he was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis and he’ll be out for “the foreseeable future” according to skipper A.J. Hinch.

For Manning, he didn’t reveal the injury to the team until yesterday. He had previously felt discomfort in his shoulder during his second game with the Toledo Mud Hens and fought through it by changing his mechanics.

“The hardest thing, mentally, is not being here to support these guys through the up and the downs,” Manning said Thursday night. “It kills me. For me, I want to fight through anything I can. If my arm is attached, I want to throw. But I got to look out for the long term and be productive here. If I can’t do that, then there’s no point.”

However, Manning provided a positive update, saying that he currently feels better than when he first noticed the injury.

“I think it’s a lot better than when I first got it in Kansas City,” Manning said. “That next part is getting over the hump, getting it behind me so I don’t get back and get (injured) in July or late in the season.”

Meanwhile, as the injury list of the Detroit Tigers kept growing, Manning wanted to get back and help his teammates.

“That’s what it was,” Manning said. “I looked at it like an open spot that I was the closest one and I needed to fill it. When you see stuff like that happen, I just want to help in any way I can.”

The Tigers won’t be in action tonight, as their scheduled game against the division rival Cleveland Guardians has been postponed thanks to inclement weather in the area; the two teams will play a doubleheader on July 4.

