Matt Nagy comments on report that Thanksgiving will be his final game with Chicago Bears

UPDATE:

According to Matt Nagy, the reports that he’s been told that Thursday will be his final game as head coach of the Chicago Bears is not true.

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy asked about the report that he’s been told this will be his last game as head coach: “That is not accurate." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 23, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Matt Nagy has not lived up to expectations since taking over as head coach of the Chicago Bears and according to a rumor floating around, he will coach his last game with the team on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions.

Mark Konkol, who is a writer for Patch, posted an article on Tuesday saying sources of his have indicated that Thursday will be Nagy’s final game with the Bears.

Note: This is just a rumor at this point but worth paying attention to as the Bears have really struggled in 2021.

Matt Nagy will coach his last @ChicagoBears game on Thanksgiving in Detroit, a top source tells Patch. https://t.co/algfPc5nHg — Mark Konkol (@Konkolskorner) November 23, 2021