Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn React to Frank Ragnow Retirement

When Frank Ragnow announced his retirement earlier this month, it wasn’t just a blow to the current Detroit Lions roster—it sent shockwaves through the entire NFL. One of the league’s best and most consistent centers decided to walk away at just 29 years old, citing the wear and tear on his body after seven physical seasons in the trenches.

While fans and teammates in Detroit have shown nothing but love for Ragnow, some of the most heartfelt reactions have come from the men who were there at the beginning—former GM Bob Quinn and former head coach Matt Patricia.

Matt Patricia: “We care for each other pretty deeply.”

Despite his polarizing time as head coach in Detroit, Matt Patricia made a lasting connection with Ragnow, who was drafted in 2018—Patricia’s first season in charge.

“The thing is, he’s so authentic,” Patricia told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s one of those guys, offensive linemen are all big and tough, but he’s also a sensitive guy, he’s an emotional guy, he relates to people.”

Patricia noted that his relationship with Ragnow remains strong, even years after leaving Detroit.

“We’re well-connected,” he said. “There’s a lot … we have a lot there that we went through together, we care for each other pretty deeply.”

It’s clear that beyond the x’s and o’s, Patricia saw Ragnow as a glue guy—a leader who connected the locker room.

Bob Quinn: “We tried to keep it as quiet as possible.”

Say what you want about Bob Quinn’s draft record, but the former GM absolutely nailed it when he made Frank Ragnow the No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“He was a guy, when I watched him in November, I knew I really liked him,” Quinn recalled.

Even after Ragnow suffered an injury and was unable to test at the NFL Combine, Quinn was convinced. So convinced, in fact, that he went into stealth mode.

“After our combine interview, we didn’t have one point of contact with him. We tried to keep it as quiet as possible… We knew he was a little under the radar because of the injury.”

Quinn might not have stuck around to see Ragnow make Pro Bowls, but his words prove he knew exactly what kind of cornerstone player he was drafting.

The Legacy Frank Ragnow Leaves Behind

In seven seasons, Ragnow earned Pro Bowl honors, became a leader in the locker room, and brought stability to an offensive line that powered the Lions to one of the NFL’s top rushing and scoring units.

He wasn’t just a great player. He was a culture setter.

While his retirement leaves a massive hole in the middle of Detroit’s offensive line—one the team is now hoping rookie Tate Ratledge can help fill—it’s clear that Ragnow’s influence will linger.

And as these former Lions staffers reflect on his career, it’s evident they knew exactly how special he was from day one.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow wasn’t just another talented lineman—he was the kind of player who left a mark on everyone around him. Whether it was Patricia’s emotional connection, or Quinn’s strategic gamble, the respect for Ragnow runs deep. His early exit leaves a void, but his legacy in Honolulu Blue will last for decades.