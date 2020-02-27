Matt Patricia has bold message for Detroit Lions fans

As the Detroit Lions piled up the losses in 2019, many fans begged for owner Martha Ford to fire GM Bob Quinn and head coach, Matt Patricia.

Instead, Ford decided to give the duo another season with the expectation that they contend for a playoff spot in 2020.

But Patricia wants more than to just contend for the playoffs. He wants to win and to give Lions fans what they deserve.

On Thursday, Patricia joined Peter Schrager on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and he was asked if he had a message for Lions fans regarding the 2020 season.

“Our fans are amazing,” Patricia told Schrager. “The passion in which they love this team every single year. The encouragement we’ve gotten as an organization, to go out and try to get everything done the right way.”

“I was at Ford Field last week for a Garth Brooks concert. The energy of that building, as soon as I walk into that place, right away I’m like, man, we’ve gotta win, we’ve gotta get this going for the fans. They’ve got to feel this energy and this excitement. That’s really all I want. I want to win. I want to try and build a team the right way, to where we can do that week in week out and just give the fans what they deserve.”

One thing is for sure, Patricia is saying all of the right things. Hopefully, he can accomplish what many Lions coaches have failed to do, win a Super Bowl and bring some pride to the city.