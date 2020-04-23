Matt Patricia comments on Detroit Lions not trading down in first round

It sure seemed like the goal for the Detroit Lions was to trade down in the first round but when all was said and done, that did not happen and the Lions were forced to use the No. 3 overall pick.

They used the pick to select CB Jeff Okudah, who may have been their target, but the Lions could have acquired more draft capital had they been able to pull off a trade.

Following the selection, Lions head coach Matt Patricia commented on why the Lions did not trade down.