Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia comments on Detroit Lions not trading down in first round

Detroit Lions News

Brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott passes away

Michael Whitaker
Some unfortunate news out of the National Football League was passed along while most fans had their attention on the Draft. Jace Prescott, the brother...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn said there were absolutely no offers for No. 3 pick

Don Drysdale
Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly wanted to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft but unfortunately, he was unable to do so, though...
It sure seemed like the goal for the Detroit Lions was to trade down in the first round but when all was said and done, that did not happen and the Lions were forced to use the No. 3 overall pick.

They used the pick to select CB Jeff Okudah, who may have been their target, but the Lions could have acquired more draft capital had they been able to pull off a trade.

Following the selection, Lions head coach Matt Patricia commented on why the Lions did not trade down.

By Don Drysdale
