Matt Patricia comments on potential of Detroit Lions trading Matthew Stafford

It has been quite the week when it comes to rumors about the Detroit Lions potentially trading quarterback Matthew Stafford.

First, it was Bernie Smilovitz reporting that trade talks have already taken place. That report was blown up by Lions GM Bob Quinn emphatically telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the report was “100% False!!”

Now, Lions head coach Matt Patricia has also weighed in (Via a text with Albert Breer) on the potential of Stafford traded and he too says it is not going to happen.

I touched base with Lions coach Matt Patricia via text on Friday on the Matthew Stafford trade report. Here’s what he said: “Not in any trade talks whatsoever for Matthew.” I think some of this may stem from Detroit kicking the tires on some quarterbacks before last year’s draft. Whatever it is, as far as I can tell, there’s nothing there right now.

Nation, if you have been following along, I too have made it absolutely clear that it does not make sense whatsoever to trade Stafford, either financially, or considering the win-now mandate Patricia and Quinn have been given by Martha Ford.

