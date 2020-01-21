Matt Patricia explains why he has yet to hire full coaching staff

When it was finalized that Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia and his staff would have the opportunity to coach at the 2020 Senior Bowl, the thought was that Patricia would complete his coaching staff before heading to Mobile, AL.

Well, that’s not the case as coaching positions remain infilled.

On Tuesday, Patricia explained why he has yet to complete his coaching staff.

From Detroit News:

“To just kind of throw a staff together because we have to coach the Senior Bowl, I don’t think that was really a smart or wise move,” Patricia said. “I think it was more appropriate for us to know the coaches we have. Some guys will have opportunities to coach this week, which will be great for them to get better as coaches, especially young coaches we want to develop. Then, continue our process to continue to build the staff with the best possible coaches we have.”

“We have a big enough staff we can absorb some of the different missing pieces right now,” Patricia said. “We’re talking about a week where we’re working on fundamentals, we’re working on techniques. It’s not a scheme week. You can do the playbook. It’s done already. We’re not talking about coaching strategies, we’re not talking about game plan stuff, which is some of the things when you interview coaches for your full staff are important.”

It sounds like Patricia is more focused on making the correct hires rather than the quick hires, which is very wise.