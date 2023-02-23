Matt Patricia fails again as Denver Broncos make final decision

According to a report from Peter Schrager, the Denver Broncos have decided to hire Vance Joseph as their new defensive coordinator, passing over former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. According to multiple reports, Patricia met with the team on Wednesday, but Broncos head coach Sean Payton ultimately decided to go in a different direction. Joseph was previously the head coach for the Broncos from 2017-2018 and was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Broncos are hiring former #Cardinals DC Vance Joseph as their new DC, per @PSchrags. Joseph, who was the HC in Denver, returns now with Sean Payton. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2023

Why it Matters for Matt Patricia

For Patricia, this is yet another setback in his NFL coaching career. After serving as the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots for six years, Patricia was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2018. However, he struggled to find success in Detroit, finishing with a 13-29-1 record over two and a half seasons. He was fired by the Lions in November 2020.

Patricia has been looking for another opportunity in the NFL, but his options have been limited. Many teams have been hesitant to hire him as a head coach, and now he has been passed over for a coordinator position as well. It remains to be seen whether Patricia will land with an NFL team for the 2023 season or if he will have to sit out a year.

Bottom Line

While Matt Patricia was considered a candidate for the Broncos' defensive coordinator opening, the team ultimately decided to go with Vance Joseph. For Patricia, this is yet another disappointment in his coaching career, as he continues to struggle to find a new role in the NFL. Only time will tell if he will get another chance to prove himself at the professional level.