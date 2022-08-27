Josh McDaniels has moved on to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and though New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not officially named a new offensive coordinator, he is currently relying on former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to run the offense.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said in March. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”

Of calling plays, he said at the time: “We won’t be calling any for a while. Don’t have any games for a while.”

The Patriots also have not officially named an official defensive coordinator but linebackers coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick (Bill Belichick’s son) have had big roles on defense in recent seasons.

If you have been following the Patriots through training camp as I have (I am not normal) then you are well aware of the fact that the Patricia/Judge experiment is not exactly going how Belichick had planned for it to go.

In fact, Patricia is once again the laughing stock of the NFL and following Friday’s abysmal performance against the Raiders, people are coming out of the woodwork to bash him on Twitter.

Sorry, but this does make me happy to see!

Matt Patricia is once again the clown of the NFL

Here is just a small sample of what people are saying about Matt Patricia calling the plays for the New England Patriots.

Mac looks awful & so does rest of team. Matt Patricia is not good. — Rich B (@RichB02318864) August 27, 2022

But they have Football Genious Matt Patricia at the helm, how could they be bad? 🤔 — Eric Rudkin (@EricRudkin) August 27, 2022

Defense guru Matt Patricia doing the offensive play calling is all you need to know. — Independent (@IndependentNoBS) August 27, 2022

if matthew stafford can’t succeed with matt patricia, neither can mac jones. — sheridan (@sheridanaddi) August 27, 2022

Matt Patricia ruins everything he touches. — Jeffrey S Hamill (@jeffrey_hamill) August 27, 2022

Yeah. Let’s assign Matt Patricia — an experienced defensive coordinator — to run the offense for the second year QB. What could possibly go wrong? — Coach Tito (@DCUBALLERS) August 27, 2022

Matt Patricia’s favorite button to hit while calling plays for New England’s Offense is “A.” pic.twitter.com/y8d8b7RqOS — Sports Jim III (@SportsAndChup) August 27, 2022

The talent on the OL is underperforming. Not surprising, since that is true of almost every unit Matt Patricia has ever been in charge of. https://t.co/U0VX762fMr — real_joshsmith (@real_joshsmith) August 27, 2022

How soon will Belicheck pull the plug on the Matt Patricia offensive coordinator experiment ? Already looking like a disaster — Dantallica (@fratt__stafford) August 27, 2022

