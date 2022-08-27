Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia is once again the clown of the NFL

Josh McDaniels has moved on to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and though New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not officially named a new offensive coordinator, he is currently relying on former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to run the offense.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said in March. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”

Of calling plays, he said at the time: “We won’t be calling any for a while. Don’t have any games for a while.”

The Patriots also have not officially named an official defensive coordinator but linebackers coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick (Bill Belichick’s son) have had big roles on defense in recent seasons.

If you have been following the Patriots through training camp as I have (I am not normal) then you are well aware of the fact that the Patricia/Judge experiment is not exactly going how Belichick had planned for it to go.

In fact, Patricia is once again the laughing stock of the NFL and following Friday’s abysmal performance against the Raiders, people are coming out of the woodwork to bash him on Twitter.

Sorry, but this does make me happy to see!

Matt Patricia is once again the clown of the NFL

Here is just a small sample of what people are saying about Matt Patricia calling the plays for the New England Patriots.

 

