Did Matt Patricia just lock up ‘Hard Knocks’ for the Detroit Lions?

Each year HBO gets out their cameras and their microphones and they travel to the Training Camp of one lucky (or not so lucky) NFL team for a reality show titled, ‘Hard Knocks.”

This year, the Detroit Lions are one of five NFL teams eligible to be forced to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ along with the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made it clear that he wants no part of ‘Hard Knocks’ but thanks to his recent mic’d up performance at Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice, he may have unintentionally given the Lions chances of getting on the show a big boost.

From The Detroit News:

During Wednesday’s practice, ESPN wired up Patricia, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. Patricia was clearly the highlight, at least the parts that weren’t muted by the dump button because of his reliance of words not approved for broadcast television.

First, Patricia’s personality plays well.

He joking mocked a group of players with visors on their helmets, asking if they hit up a two-for-one sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Overseeing a fumble drill, he told one defender the ball should be treated like a baby, the most precious thing you’ve held in your life.

He also was captured telling a story to Lions general manager Bob Quinn about how he cursed out the stadium staff for not letting him have a sled on the field, immediately after warning the GM he was mic’d up. Patricia also called himself old and overweight when trying to explain how one of the young defensive lineman should be executing a pass-rush move.

That is just part of the highlights from Patricia’s mic’d up practice. To read the rest, make sure to click here.

Did Patricia just lock up a Detroit Lions appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks? Probably not, but he sure did make a case for the show coming to Allen Park this offseason.