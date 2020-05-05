41.2 F
Matt Patricia makes interesting revelation about Detroit Lions’ LB Jarrad Davis

On Saturday, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions had decided not to pick up the fifth-year option for LB Jarrad Davis.

This did not come as much of a surprise as Davis has not lived up to his first-round pick status and picking up his option would cost the Lions roughly $10 million, which is almost certainly more that he will get as a free agent in 2021.

That being said, just because the Lions elected not to pick up the fifth-year option does not mean that Davis will not be a Lion for the 2021 season. In fact, it sounds like that could be the plan.

On Tuesday, Lions head Matt Patricia held a virtual press conference and he said he wants Davis back and that he “is a cornerstone of what we’re trying to do.”

Nation, do you agree with Patricia that Jarrad Davis is a “cornerstone” of that the Lions are trying to do in the future? Do you think it is a lock that he is back in 2021?

By Arnold Powell

