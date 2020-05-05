Matt Patricia makes interesting revelation about Detroit Lions’ LB Jarrad Davis

On Saturday, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions had decided not to pick up the fifth-year option for LB Jarrad Davis.

This did not come as much of a surprise as Davis has not lived up to his first-round pick status and picking up his option would cost the Lions roughly $10 million, which is almost certainly more that he will get as a free agent in 2021.

That being said, just because the Lions elected not to pick up the fifth-year option does not mean that Davis will not be a Lion for the 2021 season. In fact, it sounds like that could be the plan.

On Tuesday, Lions head Matt Patricia held a virtual press conference and he said he wants Davis back and that he “is a cornerstone of what we’re trying to do.”

The Lions didn't pick up Jarrad Davis' 5th year option, but Matt Patricia said he still wants Davis back: "JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do" and in our big-picture plans of where we're trying to go — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 5, 2020

