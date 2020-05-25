Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford post Memorial Day messages (VIDEO)

Memorial Day is designated for us to remember the ultimate sacrifice that the men and women in our armed services have given for us in the name of our safety, and the Detroit Lions made sure to commemorate it.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia both posted special messages via social media earlier today, thanking service members for their dedication to the country:
A #MemorialDay message from Coach Patricia @TAPSorg pic.twitter.com/KNesZv4qFQ
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 25, 2020
A #MemorialDay message from Matthew Stafford @TAPSorg pic.twitter.com/JdKQguzq7E
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 25, 2020