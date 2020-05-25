41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 25, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford post Memorial Day messages (VIDEO)

Memorial Day is designated for us to remember the ultimate sacrifice that the men and women in our armed services have given for us in the name of our safety, and the Detroit Lions made sure to commemorate it.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia both posted special messages via social media earlier today, thanking service members for their dedication to the country:

By Michael Whitaker

