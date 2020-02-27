Matt Patricia has perfect word for Matthew Stafford trade rumors

You have heard the rumors/reports that the Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding Matthew Stafford.

Lions GM Bob Quinn has already made it clear that Stafford is his QB and he had no intentions of trading him.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia joined Good Morning Football on the NFL Network and he had the perfect word to describe the Stafford trade rumors.

That word? “Comical.”

.@Lions HC Matt Patricia on @gmfb @nflnetwork on the reports of the team possibly trading QB Matthew Stafford: "It's comical. Not interested in doing anything with that. It's not even a conversation. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit." #ScoutingCombine — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 27, 2020

Perfection!