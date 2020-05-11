41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia says he may bring ‘The Last Dance’ into Detroit Lions lockerroom

In case you have been in a bubble for the past month, the biggest show on television has been an ESPN docuseries titled “The Last Dance.”

The series goes behind the scenes with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-1998 season as they attempted to win their sixth NBA Championship.

During the first eight episodes, which have aired over the past four weeks, it has become very clear that Jordan had a killer instinct and he would do whatever it took to win, both at basketball and in whatever it was he was doing.

In a recent interview, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia said he had not been watching ‘The Last Dance’ but that he planned to. He also said that he may end up showing some clips to his players.

From Detroit News:

Lions coach Matt Patricia said last week that he hasn’t watched any of the documentary yet, but will binge watch it once it’s done — and perhaps even show parts to his team.

Though he played football and wrestled growing up, Patricia said he’s “a big Michael Jordan fan from a standpoint of the competitiveness that he brought every single day.”

“Probably some really good messages in there for everybody to kind of take away from,” Patricia said. “I was really fortunate to be around Doc Rivers for a little while when I was out in Boston and talk about the competition between those two and just kind of some of those stories and how competitive they were. I love that stuff. I love just that competitive to the bone, like on the court, on the field, like, hey, it’s competition to the max. I love that stuff.”

 

By Arnold Powell

