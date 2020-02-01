Matt Patricia talks about meetings with Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford

Whether you like it or not, Matt Patricia (and Bob Quinn for that matter) are both coming back to the Detroit Lions for the 2020 season.

That announcement was made by Lions owner Martha Ford prior to the end of the 2019 season.

Patricia recently joined the Pro Football Talk Live set and he spoke about how often he meets with Martha Ford and how she recognizes what he is trying to do with the team.

“I meet with Mrs. Ford and her family and the organization all the time. We have open conversation every week,” Patricia said.

“Obviously our record is not good and your record is what it is,” Patricia said. “I do feel that the growth part of what we’re trying to do is there, and I think she recognizes that.”

According to reports, Ford has put a mandate on Patricia that the team has to contend for a playoff spot in 2020.

Nation, do you think Patricia will come through?

–Quotes courtesy of Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk– LINK