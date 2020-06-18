41.2 F
Matt Patricia visits Detroit Lions practice facility, discusses conclusion of offseason program [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Though he has not yet been able to meet with his players in person, Detroit Lions’ head coach Matt Patricia is chomping at the bit to do just that.

On Thursday, Patricia visited the Lions practice facility in Allen Park and he discussed the conclusion of the virtual offseason program.

Watch as Patricia tours the facility, which includes having his temperature taken.

