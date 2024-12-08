fb
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia Weighs In On Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has weighed in on the team’s success under current head coach Dan Campbell, offering praise for the remarkable turnaround in Detroit. Patricia, who led the Lions to a 13-29-1 record before being fired midway through the 2020 season, expressed his excitement and happiness for the team and its passionate fanbase as the Lions continue to excel under Campbell.

Matt Patricia

“I love Detroit. I’m so happy for the fans,” Patricia said Thursday morning on NFL Network ahead of the Lions’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. “That fanbase, when you take a job and go to a city, really all you want to do as a coach is just go win for those people that are dying to have that and experience that. And I’m so happy for Dan and his staff and the players that are there, ownership. That city’s on fire right now. It’s great, it’s a lot of fun. I think it’s unbelievable what they’re doing.”

Praise for Campbell's Culture and Coaching Staff

Patricia is particularly impressed with the culture that Campbell has built in Detroit, as well as the toughness instilled in the team. “I love how they’re playing the game,” Patricia said. “(What) Dan has built, the culture he has brought in, the toughness that he has there.”

Patricia also had high praise for the Lions’ offensive line, which is led by Hank Fraley. “I love offense, I love offensive line, Hank Fraley, what he’s done with those guys,” he commented. “Ben Johnson, what he’s been able to do with the offense, those guys are phenomenal.”

Additionally, Patricia acknowledged the success of the Lions’ defense, which, despite dealing with injuries, has performed at a high level. “Defense is playing well. They’ve got some injuries they have to work through, but I think they will. They’re a well-coached team. Dave Fipp on special teams, he does a great job.”

Dan Campbell

A Message of Support

Despite his previous struggles in Detroit, Patricia’s comments show genuine support for Campbell and the Lions. “I mean, love it, I think it’s great. Who doesn’t want the Lions to win? Like, this has been forever. Let’s go, let’s go win!”

With the Lions now one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, Patricia's message of hope and support is a testament to the remarkable transformation the team has undergone. Fans, players, and coaches alike are eager to see how far the Lions can go in this thrilling season under Campbell's leadership.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
