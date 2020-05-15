41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Matt Prater thought Detroit Lions would get rid of him after one game

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater is usually one of the bright spots on the team year in and year out since his arrival in the Motor City in 2014.

He currently holds the Lions team record for longest field goal made at 61 yards, as well as setting the NFL record for consecutive made field goals of 50+ yards (14) and 55+ yards (seven).

But initially, Prater didn’t think any of that was going to happen when he became the third kicker the Lions used during the 2014 season, going only 1 for 3 in his debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

Appearing on The Michael Rothstein Show, Prater along with his wife explained how he didn’t think that he’d remain with the Lions long term and that he may not have made the best impression on Martha Ford:

“I thought after that first game in Minnesota I was going to be one and one,” Prater explained.

But Prater has been the mainstay with Detroit ever since, and he wants it to continue.

“It’s been a good run, and hopefully we keep it going,” Prater said of his time with the Lions.

We’re certainly happy that Prater found his way to Detroit and has been a valuable member of the team!

By Michael Whitaker

