Matt Shepard BLASTS Detroit Tigers following Kirk Gibson Announcement

Former Detroit Tigers broadcaster Matt Shepard did not hold back following the team’s recent announcement regarding Kirk Gibson’s departure from the broadcast booth for the 2025 season.

Taking to social media, Shepard directly criticized the organization, tweeting, “Shame on the Tigers. This was not his decision. Gibby is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had in broadcasting. He loves the team and city and prepares better than any analyst I’ve ever worked with.”

Shepard’s comments come in the wake of a joint statement from the Tigers and FanDuel Sports Network stating that Gibson would no longer be part of the broadcast team moving forward. Shepard, who himself was unexpectedly released by the Tigers ahead of the 2024 season, recently told the Detroit Free Press that he remains uncertain about why he was let go.

Shepard’s strong reaction underscores the frustration and confusion felt by many fans and insiders about the team’s recent broadcasting decisions.

