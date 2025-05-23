Matt Vierling Matt Vierling injury update Matt Vierling activated from IL

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on Matt Vierling, Demote Pitcher

After missing the first 51 games of the 2025 season, Matt Vierling is back in Detroit.

The Detroit Tigers got some welcome good news: Matt Vierling has been activated from the 10-day injured list. To make room, left-hander Sean Guenther was optioned to Triple-A Toledo — a tidy bit of roster shuffling announced by the club’s PR account on X.

So, what can fans expect now that the 27-year-old spark plug is healthy again?

How Vierling looked on rehab

Not exactly video-game numbers, but the pair of long balls suggests the hamstring (and his swing) passed the stress test. The strikeouts? Chalk those up to shaking off rust — and facing a steady diet of breaking stuff from Triple-A arms desperate to impress.

A quick refresher on Vierling’s MLB résumé

SeasonTeamGAVGHRRBIOPSWAR*
2023DET134.2611044.7171.5
2024DET144.2571657.7352.9

*WAR via FanGraphs through 2024.

Bottom line: he’s quietly become a league-average bat with above-average versatility, capable of playing all three outfield spots and moving around the infield.

Why his return matters right now

  1. Defensive flexibility: Manager A.J. Hinch can mix-and-match lineups without burning his DH spot.
  2. Clubhouse energy: Teammates rave about Vierling’s work ethic and “let’s-go” vibe — an underrated asset in a 162-game grind.

The Bottom Line

Matt Vierling’s rehab stats won’t win any batting titles, but the Tigers didn’t activate him for Toledo numbers. They need his big-league versatility, gap power, and contagious energy — and they need it now. Expect Hinch to slot him right back into the batting order and let the chips (and maybe a few extra-base hits) fall where they may.

