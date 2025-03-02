Matt Vierling ‘Shocked’ By Injury Revelation

When one of your job requirements is to throw a baseball, as it is for Detroit Tigers OF/3B Matt Vierling, the last thing you want to hear is that you injured your rotator cuff. Unfortunately, that is exactly the news Vierling was recently given after he began feeling discomfort in his right shoulder. Despite the bad news, which has left the Vierling in shock, he is trying to remain positive about his situation.

Matt Vierling Is Still In Shock

Vierling admits that he is still in shock about finding out that he will begin the 2025 season on the injured list.

“Emotionally shocked,” Vierling said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m still in a shocked phase trying to figure out how to handle it the right way.”

Finding the Silver Lining

Obviously, Matt Vierling wishes his injury never happened, but rather than feeling bad for himself, or being negative, he is thankful that it is not worse and that it happened when it did, rather than in the middle of the season.

“It could’ve been way worse,” Vierling said. “I’m feeling grateful that it’s not torn, and I’m feeling grateful that it’s March 1. I feel lucky that this happened now versus in May. I’m going to be back. I’m happy that it happened now, and I’m happy that it’s not worse.”

“But also, not devastated, but it sucks,” Vierling said. “I’ve never really been hurt in my career to this extent, so I’m trying to figure out how all this works — in my head. But we’ll be OK.”

“I’m telling you guys, it could’ve been way worse, and it could’ve happened in the middle of the year,” Vierling said. “If we’re going to take any positives from this, I’m in a good spot knowing that I’m going to be back, and it’s not going to hinder — at least right now — too much of the season. We’ll be good. I’m feeling pretty positive about all of that. I’m feeling grateful that it wasn’t worse.”

Matt Vierling: By The Numbers

Year Team GP AB R H RBI BB HR Avg 2024 Tigers 144 518 80 133 57 41 16 .257 2023 Tigers 134 479 63 125 44 44 10 .261 2022 Phillies 117 325 41 80 32 23 6 .246 2021 Phillies 34 71 11 23 6 4 2 .324 Career – 429 1,393 195 361 139 112 34 .259

Matt Vierling has shown consistent growth throughout his career, especially with his time at the Tigers. His 2024 season was another solid step in his development as an everyday player, and the hope is that he comes back stronger than ever when he recovers from his injury.