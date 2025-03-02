Sunday, March 2, 2025
Matt Vierling ‘Shocked’ By Injury Revelation

When one of your job requirements is to throw a baseball, as it is for Detroit Tigers OF/3B Matt Vierling, the last thing you want to hear is that you injured your rotator cuff. Unfortunately, that is exactly the news Vierling was recently given after he began feeling discomfort in his right shoulder. Despite the bad news, which has left the Vierling in shock, he is trying to remain positive about his situation.

Matt Vierling Is Still In Shock

Vierling admits that he is still in shock about finding out that he will begin the 2025 season on the injured list.

“Emotionally shocked,” Vierling said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m still in a shocked phase trying to figure out how to handle it the right way.”

Finding the Silver Lining

Obviously, Matt Vierling wishes his injury never happened, but rather than feeling bad for himself, or being negative, he is thankful that it is not worse and that it happened when it did, rather than in the middle of the season.

“It could’ve been way worse,” Vierling said. “I’m feeling grateful that it’s not torn, and I’m feeling grateful that it’s March 1. I feel lucky that this happened now versus in May. I’m going to be back. I’m happy that it happened now, and I’m happy that it’s not worse.”
“But also, not devastated, but it sucks,” Vierling said. “I’ve never really been hurt in my career to this extent, so I’m trying to figure out how all this works — in my head. But we’ll be OK.”

“I’m telling you guys, it could’ve been way worse, and it could’ve happened in the middle of the year,” Vierling said. “If we’re going to take any positives from this, I’m in a good spot knowing that I’m going to be back, and it’s not going to hinder — at least right now — too much of the season. We’ll be good. I’m feeling pretty positive about all of that. I’m feeling grateful that it wasn’t worse.”

Matt Vierling: By The Numbers

YearTeamGPABRHRBIBBHRAvg
2024Tigers14451880133574116.257
2023Tigers13447963125444410.261
2022Phillies117325418032236.246
2021Phillies34711123642.324
Career4291,39319536113911234.259

Matt Vierling has shown consistent growth throughout his career, especially with his time at the Tigers. His 2024 season was another solid step in his development as an everyday player, and the hope is that he comes back stronger than ever when he recovers from his injury.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
