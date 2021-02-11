Matthew and Kelly Stafford reveal amazing gift to Detroit community

Sharing is caring!

During their 12 years in Detroit, Matthew and Kelly Stafford have gone above and beyond to help out those in need in our community. They have never shied away from lending a helping hand and for that, we will forever be grateful to both of them.

Now, the Stafford’s will be heading to Los Angeles as Matthew has been traded to the Rams and it’s a safe bet that he and Kelly will make a difference in that community too.

Though the Stafford’s may be heading west and will have a new place to call home, they will never forget about Detroit.

In fact, on Thursday morning, WDIV-Detroit aired Part 2 of an interview with Matthew and Kelly and they revealed their gift to the Detroit community.

According to WDIV, Matthew and Kelly are joining forces with Detroit Free Press writer Mitch Albom to build the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center.

From WDIV-Detroit:

Kelly and Matthew are now focused on helping the city that lifted them up so many times. They are teaming up with Mitch Albom. The investment they are making in Detroit will change lives for years to come.

It is important to the couple.

“We wanted to just leave something that shows how grateful we are to this place,” said Kelly.

It is no surprise at all that Matthew and Kelly are leaving Detroit with such an amazing gift.

Thank you!