Matthew Boyd flashes WWE Championship belt after defeating Cleveland Indians

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Boyd may not have had his A-game on Thursday but his stuff was good enough to shut down the Cleveland Indians over 5 2/3 innings of work before handing things off to the Detroit Tigers bullpen.

Though Gregory Soto made things much more interesting than we would have liked, the Tigers ended up holding on for a 3-2 win on what was a frigid and snowy opening day in downtown Detroit.

Following the game, Boyd spoke to the media about his performance and it all started off with him flashing a WWE Championship belt.

Boyd told reporters that fellow pitcher Derek Holland bought a few belts to give out to his teammates he believed earned “player of the game.” Boyd said he and Miguel Cabrera, who hit a first-inning home run, were the two recipients for today’s game.

Matthew Boyd pitched the @tigers to an #OpeningDay win on this snowy Thursday; he chats with the media, wrestling champions belt in tow, postgame. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/fHXj5tich3 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 1, 2021

Trending around the Web

Pitcher of the game @mattboyd48 well done to get this started off for @tigers pic.twitter.com/et6hIPCTbC — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) April 1, 2021