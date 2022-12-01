Matthew Boyd is returning to the Detroit Tigers

Updated: Just announced moments ago, LHP Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a contract, and pending a physical, Boyd, who spent seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers, will return to help overhaul the Tigers’ pitching staff.

Matthew Boyd is returning to the De... Please enable JavaScript

Why it matters:

Boyd spent seven years with the Tigers, but in 2022 he played with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners made it to the ALDS, where they lost to the Houston Astros, who went on to win the World Series.

Featured Videos



Contract details: 1 year, $10 Million, Pending Physical

The contract includes $1 million in performance bonuses.



Left-hander Matt Boyd and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Boyd, 31, spent seven seasons with the Tigers and returns to a team looking to overhaul its pitching staff under new president Scott Harris. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2022

I’m a bit shocked Matthew Boyd got $10 million.



But, other than the price, signing pitchers coming off injuries/down years to short deals is something Scott Harris and the Giants did very well:



Kevin Gausman

Alex Wood

Anthony DeSclafani

Jakob Junis

Drew Smyly

Tyler Anderson — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) December 1, 2022

Boyd was non-tendered at the Nov 30th deadline in 2021 rather than paying him a projected $7.3 million in salary arbitration. The move did not sit well with the Left Handed pitcher, but he knew that the door to return was open.

“It hurt, just being completely honest,” Boyd said Monday. “It’s tough. It’s tough because you give everything for the organization. You know that it’s not an end, but you understand the business side, and you can’t fault them for it. “I don’t think that door has closed,” Boyd said. “If it doesn’t work out this year, I don’t think it’s closed in the future. I love the organization. Detroit is a second home. It’s the birthplace of our daughter. It’s where our family grew from two to six. I don’t think that door has closed. It’s not closed on my end. I would always be open to coming back. Who knows what the future holds, but I wouldn’t be against it.” “I hope they know that I gave it my best every single time I picked up the baseball,” Boyd said. “They got all I had. The best is still ahead of me. We had some tough years. That was really, really tough. But we kept our eyes forward and still did our best to represent the Old English D well by giving all we had every single night. We did that collectively and personally. I don’t know if that was received that way, but that’s how I felt on the inside.” Matthew Boyd Has A Clear Message For The Detroit Tigers – DSN (detroitsportsnation.com)

Matthew Boyd by the numbers