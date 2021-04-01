Matthew Boyd posts message for Tigers fans following Opening Day win

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

One of the main reasons for the Tigers big win was starting pitcher, Matthew Boyd.

Boyd pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball against an Indians team that has absolutely dominated the Tigers over the past few seasons.

Just moments ago, Boyd took to Twitter to thank Tigers fans and to let them know how great it was to pitch in front of them today at Comerica Park.

Thank you, Matthew!

Overwhelmed with gratitude tonight. Loved playing in in front of the best fans in baseball again today. It’s been too long! Such a special day #GoTigers — Matthew Boyd (@mattboyd48) April 2, 2021