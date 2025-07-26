Report: Detroit Lions Kick Tires on EDGE Matthew Judon

The Detroit Lions already boast a solid defensive line, but it looks like Brad Holmes might not be done shopping just yet.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are still exploring edge rusher options, and one name that has reportedly come up in internal conversations? Matthew Judon.

Yes, that Matthew Judon. West Bloomfield native, Grand Valley State alum, and four-time Pro Bowler who’s racked up 66.5 career sacks across stints with the Ravens, Patriots, and most recently, the Falcons.

TL;DR

The Lions are still exploring edge rusher help heading into the 2025 season

heading into the 2025 season Matthew Judon , a Metro Detroit native, is someone the team has “had dialogue about”

, a Metro Detroit native, is someone the team has “had dialogue about” Judon posted 5.5 sacks in 2024 with the Falcons after returning from a torn bicep

with the Falcons after returning from a torn bicep The 33-year-old has four Pro Bowls under his belt and brings veteran leadership

under his belt and brings veteran leadership A signing isn’t imminent, but Detroit is clearly keeping options open

Why It Matters

Let’s get this out of the way: the Lions aren’t desperate on the edge. They’ve got Aidan Hutchinson as their anchor, and the hope is that Marcus Davenport can stay healthy for an entire season. (This may be wishful thinking)

But depth matters. Experience matters. And Judon checks both boxes.

After a torn bicep ended his 2023 season, Judon rebounded with the Falcons in 2024, starting 15 games and notching 5.5 sacks. While those aren’t Pro Bowl numbers, they’re more than respectable for a 32-year-old pass rusher coming off injury.

A Hometown Fit?

This one just feels like a Lions move. Judon grew up in Metro Detroit, dominated at Grand Valley State, and has been a long-rumored fan-favorite target anytime his name pops up on the free agent market.

If Brad Holmes believes Judon still has something in the tank, and wants to give this locker room a dose of veteran swagger and pass-rush savvy, don’t be surprised if Detroit picks up the phone.

What to Watch

Nothing is imminent, and no deal is reportedly close. But this is more than smoke. Birkett’s report says the Lions have “had dialogue about” Judon, which suggests this isn’t just media speculation, it’s something being discussed internally.

And in a year where the Lions are chasing nothing short of a Super Bowl, adding one more weapon off the edge could be the kind of depth move that pays off in January.

The Bottom Line

Matthew Judon to Detroit? It’s not a done deal, but it’s a fascinating fit. The Lions don’t need to add a veteran edge rusher, but if the price is right, it’s hard to ignore the upside of a guy who’s proven, passionate, and from right down the road. This is one to keep an eye on.