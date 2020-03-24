Matthew and Kelly Stafford step up to help first responders

If you have followed Matthew and Kelly Stafford throughout the years, you are well aware of how generous they are when it comes to helping others in need. That’s exactly what the Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife are doing again, this time for first responders who eat at Wahlburgers in Royal Oak.

According to a report from Click on Detroit, the Stafford’s have committed to paying for meals for first responders up to $5,000.

From Click on Detroit:

A general manager at the Royal Oak Wahlburgers got an unexpected call this week.

Kelly Stafford contacted the eatery near Beaumont Hospital to say that she and husband Matthew Stafford are paying for first repsonders’ meals.

The couple said they will cover up to $5,000 in orders made by first responders, including doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Great gesture by the Staffords!

Be safe, everybody!