Matthew Stafford Did What No NFL Quarterback Ever Has

Matthew Stafford threw 282 touchdown passes in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions. On Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills, he threw three more in a 37-34 overtime loss, giving him 150 total touchdown passes with the Rams.

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That makes Stafford the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 150 or more touchdown passes with two different teams. He has 432 career touchdown passes.

Matthew Stafford Ranks Sixth All-Time in Touchdown Passes

Stafford ranks sixth all-time in passing touchdowns. Brett Favre is fifth on the list with 508, Aaron Rodgers is fourth on the list with 537, Peyton Manning is third with 539, Drew Brees is second with 571, and Tom Brady is first with 649.

Stafford Is Signed With the Rams Through 2028

The former Lions quarterback is 38 years old. His revised contract carries a 2027 base salary and a 2028 roster bonus, with guarantee triggers each March that decide how much longer he keeps playing. Favre sits 76 touchdowns ahead. Whether Stafford closes that gap before he retires is an open question, and the fact that it is a question at all says plenty about how good he was in Detroit while the rest of the league looked past him.