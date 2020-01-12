Matthew Stafford 2.0 is coming but he won’t play for the Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford, who is 31, was selected by the Detroit Lions with No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

Since then, Stafford has been a lightning rod in the Motor City, despite being one of the most physically and mentally gifted quarterbacks in the league.

In fact, many have said, “If Stafford was drafted by another organization, he may have a Super Bowl by now,” while others say, “Stafford is what is holding the Lions back.”

Well, Matthew Stafford 2.0 is on his way he will not be playing for the Detroit Lions.

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Burrow is currently the quarterback for the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers and his play on the field has reminded many of what Stafford did while he was at the University of Georgia.

In 14 starts with LSU this season, Burrow has completed mind-boggling 77.6% of his passes for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdown passes to go along with just six interceptions.

But it is not just Burrows stats that have many excited, it is his leadership abilities and his toughness, similar to that of Stafford.

For his efforts during the regular season, Burrow was be awarded the Heisman Trophy, and he will likely be the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Though many would love to see Burrow (Stafford 2.0) in a Lions uniform, chances are he will be going from the Bayou Bengals to the Cincinnati Bengals.