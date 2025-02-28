Matthew Stafford Agrees to Deal for 2025 Season

The first big move of the offseason has gone down as Matthew Stafford has reportedly signed a restructured deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2025 season.

The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford can’t quit each other just yet. The two sides are closing in on a deal for Stafford to return to LA.



After talks with the #Raiders & #Giants, Stafford ends up taking less than he would’ve gotten elsewhere to stay. pic.twitter.com/UYZjjAXkYI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2025

Matthew Stafford is Back!

Earlier today, news broke that Stafford was set to meet with the Rams and that it would not be long until we knew if he would be back for another season, or if he would be traded. There was also a report that the Giants or Raiders were willing to give him a 2-year contract that included $90-100 million in guaranteed money.

We now know that Stafford will be back with the Rams, who were one game away from advancing to the NFC Championship Game this past season.

Matthew Stafford: By The Numbers

Stat With Rams Combined (2021-2024) Games Played (GP) 57 Completions (Comp) 1,276 Attempts (Att) 1,942 Passing Yards (Yds) 14,700 Touchdowns (TD) 95 Interceptions (INT) 44 Passer Rating 95.2

Bottom Line

In my opinion, Matthew Stafford is still one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, and him staying with the Rams automatically makes them a legit threat in the NFC.