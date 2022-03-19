Matthew Stafford agrees to massive contract extension with Los Angeles Rams

He’s fresh off his first career Super Bowl victory, and now he’s got himself a hefty new contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Matthew Stafford to a four year contract extension worth a reported $160 million, with a whopping guaranteed $135 million.
It’s a 4-year extension worth $160M, source said. He gets $135M guaranteed. https://t.co/ZTI3EWtgF0
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022
Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings