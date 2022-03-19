in Detroit Lions, NFL

Matthew Stafford agrees to massive contract extension with Los Angeles Rams

He’s fresh off his first career Super Bowl victory, and now he’s got himself a hefty new contract extension.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Matthew Stafford to a four year contract extension worth a reported $160 million, with a whopping guaranteed $135 million.

