Matthew Stafford agrees to massive contract extension with Los Angeles Rams

He’s fresh off his first career Super Bowl victory, and now he’s got himself a hefty new contract extension.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Matthew Stafford to a four year contract extension worth a reported $160 million, with a whopping guaranteed $135 million.

It’s a 4-year extension worth $160M, source said. He gets $135M guaranteed. https://t.co/ZTI3EWtgF0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022