Matthew Stafford Announces Decision for 2026

Matthew Stafford put all retirement speculation to rest in the most Matthew Stafford way possible, on the biggest stage, with his family right by his side.

Just moments after being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback confirmed that he will return for the 2026 season, ending months of uncertainty about his future.

While accepting the MVP award, Stafford was joined on stage by his four daughters, turning what could have been a routine speech into a memorable moment that quickly went viral.

“I am so happy to have you at the games, on the sidelines with me,” Stafford said, looking at his daughters. “And I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass. So, I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully, I’m not at this event, and I’m getting ready for another game at So-Fi.”

With that, Stafford made it official: he’s not done yet.

No More Guesswork About Stafford’s Future

At nearly 38 years old, Stafford had been the subject of growing retirement chatter, especially after leading the Rams through another deep postseason run and delivering one of the best seasons of his career. Winning MVP only fueled the debate — was this the perfect storybook ending?

Stafford clearly doesn’t see it that way.

Instead, his comments signal both confidence in his health and belief in the Rams’ direction heading into 2026. The veteran quarterback showed no hesitation, no ambiguity, and no hedging. This wasn’t a “we’ll see” moment — it was a declaration.

When MVP Matthew Stafford publicly committed to returning for next season: https://t.co/kk65kxyOiL pic.twitter.com/J7NFEvmt3R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

What This Means for the Rams

Stafford’s return immediately stabilizes the Rams’ outlook for next season. With their franchise quarterback locked in for 2026, Los Angeles can move forward aggressively in roster construction, free agency, and the draft without worrying about a sudden transition under center.

It also reinforces what the Rams have believed all along: Stafford is still playing at an elite level, and there’s no urgency to hit the reset button.

Bottom Line

Matthew Stafford isn’t riding off into the sunset just yet. Fresh off an MVP season, he’s coming back for 2026 — and based on the way he said it, he’s coming back motivated.