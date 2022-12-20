Matthew Stafford announces major decision on future in NFL

Matthew Stafford is currently on injured-reserve with a spinal contusion

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for nearly two decades, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Stafford’s wife, Kelly, recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early, saying it was a decision he would have to make. Well, according to Stafford himself, he has made his decision.

This week's hottest stories

Is Matthew Stafford retiring from the NFL?

On Tuesday morning, Kelly Stafford released her latest podcast episode, and Matthew Stafford joined her.

As you will hear below, Kelly asked Matthew if he is retiring from the NFL, and Matthew answered immediately with a definitive, “No.”

Featured Videos



Check it out.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

According to Mike Garafolo, “Stafford is due $27.5 million from the #Rams in 2023. All of it is guaranteed for injury, with $1.5 million of it fully guaranteed. There’s a $26 million option bonus in March that basically triggers another $31 million fully guaranteed in 2024.”

Nation, what would you do if you were Matthew Stafford?