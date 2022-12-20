NFL News

Matthew Stafford announces major decision on future in NFL

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Matthew Stafford is currently on injured-reserve with a spinal contusion
  • Stafford has announced his decision about retirement

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for nearly two decades, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Stafford’s wife, Kelly, recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early, saying it was a decision he would have to make. Well, according to Stafford himself, he has made his decision.

This week's hottest stories
Matthew Stafford

Is Matthew Stafford retiring from the NFL?

On Tuesday morning, Kelly Stafford released her latest podcast episode, and Matthew Stafford joined her.

As you will hear below, Kelly asked Matthew if he is retiring from the NFL, and Matthew answered immediately with a definitive, “No.”

Featured Videos

Check it out.

According to Mike Garafolo, “Stafford is due $27.5 million from the #Rams in 2023. All of it is guaranteed for injury, with $1.5 million of it fully guaranteed. There’s a $26 million option bonus in March that basically triggers another $31 million fully guaranteed in 2024.”

Nation, what would you do if you were Matthew Stafford?

matthew stafford

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell refuses to ‘talk trash’ about a win
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford announces major decision on future in NFL
NFL News
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell refuses to ‘talk trash’ about a win
Detroit Lions News
Jeff Okudah Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions NFL Power Rankings
Detroit Lions soar in Week 16 NFL Power Rankings
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?