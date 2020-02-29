Matthew Stafford appears annoyed with Kelly Stafford filming him

Matthew Stafford has made it pretty clear that he what’s absolutely nothing to do with social media. In fact, Stafford is nowhere to be found on any social media platform.

His wife Kelly, on the other hand, loves her some Instagram. Kelly has given us some fun content to post over the years and she has also give us some important news to pass along.

- Advertisement -

But this time, it’s all about fun as you can see in the video below, which was taken from Kelly’s Instagram story.

Scale of 1-10, how annoyed you think Stafford is on the daily with her 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ijLxwxMDXe — 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@DetroitMoments) February 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

Matthew looks like he has had just about enough of Kelly’s Instagram antics, especially if it involves him!