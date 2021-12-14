Matthew Stafford blows up Twitter with indefensible TD pass to Cooper Kupp [Video]

The Los Angeles Rams are starting to pull away from the Arizona Cardinals largely in part to the phenomenal play of QB Matthew Stafford.
With the Rams leading 20-13 in the third quarter, Stafford threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp which has blown up Twitter.
Watch as Stafford throws an insanely accurate pass to Kupp for a Rams TD.
🤯 WHAT A PASS BY MATT STAFFORD 🤯 #RAMSHOUSE
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is balling out so far on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch as Stafford throws an absolute laser for a 52-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson to give the Rams a 20-13 lead in the third quarter.
As you will see, Stafford launched the ball from his own 40-yard line and it traveled about 59 yards in the air.
Beautiful throw.
