Matthew Stafford comments on seeing so many No. 9 Lions jerseys in the crowd

For 12 seasons, Matthew Stafford was quarterback of the Detroit Lions, and during that time, he made quite a few loyal fans.

In fact, many of those fans made the trip to Los Angeles on Sunday and they wore their No. 9 jerseys to see the Lions take on Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the game, Stafford spoke to the media and he said it was humbling to see the Detroit No. 9 jerseys in the crowd.

“It was humbling. It was really nice to see,” Stafford said. “Driving into the stadium today, saw a few walking around and thought to myself that was pretty cool and I really appreciate it.”

No matter how long Stafford plays, he will always have plenty of fans in Detroit.

