Matthew Stafford comments on upcoming game against Detroit Lions

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will travel to California, where they will take on their former QB Matthew Stafford and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, Stafford spoke to the media and he insisted that this week will be like any other as he prepares to face his former team. Stafford said he would say hello to his former teammates before the game and he hopes to see the Ford family.

Nation, do you believe Stafford that this is just another game for him?

Matthew Stafford says this next week will be like any other as he prepares to face his former team in the Detroit Lions. Stafford did say he’ll be saying hi to many former teammates before game, hopes to see the Ford family there. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 17, 2021

