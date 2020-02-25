36.6 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions ‘trying to explore’ trade for Darius Slay

One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay play...
Read more
Arnold Powell

First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season.

There has been plenty of speculation and reports saying the Detroit Lions have had discussions about trading Stafford and it had all been shot down by Lions GM, Bob Quinn.

- Advertisement -

There has also been speculation/rumors that Stafford may even want to be traded to another team.

Though some of you either want Stafford to be traded or believe he could be traded, it is not going to happen.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Quinn reiterated that the Lions are not looking to trade Stafford. Quinn added that he has shared this with Stafford and that Stafford told him he wants to remain in Detroit.

Nation, Matthew Stafford is a Detroit Lion and he will be a Detroit Lion for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, you can now rest easy!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleBob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the media, he gave an extremely...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions ‘trying to explore’ trade for Darius Slay

Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay play in 2020? On Tuesday, Lions GM...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia makes statement, wears ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’ sweatshirt for presser

Arnold Powell - 0
For those of you who are Detroit Lions fans, it truly feels like the cards are often stacked against us. On Tuesday, during his NFL...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wings F Andreas Athanasiou gets new number with Oilers

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner to the Edmonton Oilers for Sam Gagner and a pair of second-round...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the media, he gave an extremely...
Read more

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions ‘trying to explore’ trade for Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay play in 2020? On Tuesday, Lions GM...
Read more

Matt Patricia makes statement, wears ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’ sweatshirt for presser

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
For those of you who are Detroit Lions fans, it truly feels like the cards are often stacked against us. On Tuesday, during his NFL...
Read more

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison tweets out message for Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard by now, Damon 'Snacks' Harrison has officially been released by the Detroit Lions. When a report surfaced the other day...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.