Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season.

There has been plenty of speculation and reports saying the Detroit Lions have had discussions about trading Stafford and it had all been shot down by Lions GM, Bob Quinn.

- Advertisement -

There has also been speculation/rumors that Stafford may even want to be traded to another team.

Though some of you either want Stafford to be traded or believe he could be traded, it is not going to happen.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Quinn reiterated that the Lions are not looking to trade Stafford. Quinn added that he has shared this with Stafford and that Stafford told him he wants to remain in Detroit.

Nation, Matthew Stafford is a Detroit Lion and he will be a Detroit Lion for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, you can now rest easy!