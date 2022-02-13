Matthew Stafford connects with Cooper Kupp for late go-ahead TD [Video]

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are now less than two minutes from winning the Super Bowl.
Stafford connected with favorite target Cooper Kupp with one minute and change remaining on the clock, giving the Rams the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals:
COOPER KUPP TD TO TAKE THE LEAD 🤯
(via @NFL)
February 14, 2022
COOPER KUPP FOR THE LEAD!
📺: #SBLVI on NBC
February 14, 2022
