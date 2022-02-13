in NFL

Matthew Stafford connects with Cooper Kupp for late go-ahead TD [Video]

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are now less than two minutes from winning the Super Bowl.

Stafford connected with favorite target Cooper Kupp with one minute and change remaining on the clock, giving the Rams the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals:

