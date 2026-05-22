Matthew Stafford Lands Massive Extension With Rams

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is cashing in once again.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a one year, $55 million contract extension.

The deal can reportedly reach as much as $60 million with incentives included.

Stafford now under contract through 2027

With the new agreement, Stafford is now tied to the Rams through the 2027 NFL season.

Per the report, Stafford has approximately $105 million remaining on his contract moving forward.

The Rams officially announced the extension Thursday night, though the organization did not release the financial terms.

Stafford continues incredible late career run

The extension comes after another remarkable season for Stafford, who reportedly earned NFL MVP honors during the 2025 campaign.

Since arriving in Los Angeles via the blockbuster trade with Detroit back in 2021, Stafford has completely reshaped the trajectory of the Rams franchise.

That includes:

A Super Bowl championship

Multiple playoff appearances

An MVP season

Continued success deep into his 30s

Even at 38 years old, Stafford continues proving he remains one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

Lions trade continues to benefit both franchises

The original Stafford trade remains one of the rare blockbuster deals that truly worked out for both organizations.

The Rams captured a Super Bowl with Stafford leading the way, while Detroit used the acquired draft capital to help build one of the NFL’s top rosters under general manager Brad Holmes.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff has flourished in Detroit, helping lead the Lions to back to back elite seasons.

Still, Stafford remains beloved by many Lions fans after spending 12 seasons carrying the franchise through difficult years in Detroit.

And now, the veteran quarterback is getting rewarded once again.