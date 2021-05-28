Matthew Stafford could be on verge of landing fancy toy with Los Angeles Rams

Sharing is caring!

Ever since news broke that the Detroit Lions were trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, many Lions fans have come out and said they will be rooting for Stafford to win a Super Bowl in 2021, even though doing so would mean a lower draft pick for their favorite team.

Well, those who are rooting for Stafford to win big will be happy to know that the Rams have suddenly jumped up to the second-best odds to trade for former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. As noted by Pro Football Focus, the Rams have moved from +6600 a week ago to +500 on Friday.

Nation, do you hope Stafford gets a new toy with the Rams?

Odds to be Julio Jones next team via @DKSportsbook:

💰 New England: +450

💰 Los Angeles Rams: +500

💰 Tennessee: +500

💰 Atlanta: +600 Rams have moved from +6600 to +500 to land Jones since the odds opened a week ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ug4y0HOePL — PFF (@PFF) May 28, 2021