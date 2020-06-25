41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 25, 2020
type here...

Matthew Stafford, other Detroit Lions don’t care about NFLPA recommendations [Video]

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Saturday, the NFLPA released a statement that recommended NFL players stop working out in private groups.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer wrote. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Well, apparently Matthew Stafford and other Detroit Lions‘ players, including Jamal Agnew, Jesse James, and Nick Bawden don’t care about what the NFLPA is recommending.

On Thursday, Stafford’s wife Kelly posted a couple of photos to her Instagram showing what is presumably her hubby and some of his Lions’ teammates getting in a workout…together.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE VIDEOS ON KELLY’S INSTAGRAM STORY

This is not the first time Stafford has been seen working out with some of his teammates during the pandemic and it likely will not be the last, as plenty of players around the league are doing the same thing.

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings Dylan Larkin models mask to support Ted Lindsay Autism Foundation [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are looking to help support an amazing cause while staying safe at the same time, this one if for you. Take a look...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford, other Detroit Lions don’t care about NFLPA recommendations [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Saturday, the NFLPA released a statement that recommended NFL players stop working out in private groups. "Please be advised that it is our consensus...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Red Wings GM Ken Holland reveals the one trade he wouldn’t have done today

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was honored yesterday by being elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2020 for...
Read more
General Topic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order paves way for return of Michigan sports

Michael Whitaker - 0
Sports in the state of Michigan and across the world were put on hold a few months back thanks to the spread of the...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

NFL source to Adam Schefter: Chances of 2020 season are “very certain”

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the sports world continues to deal with the ramifications of the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League is continuing to prepare safety...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Multiple teams interested in signing QB Colin Kaepernick

Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like just a matter of time before former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick gets another crack in the league. According to NFL Network Michael...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit Lions roster compared to other NFL teams

Don Drysdale - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions lost Matthew Stafford midway through the season and then managed to lose every remaining game to finish with a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: NFL cancels 2020 Hall of Fame Game

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has canceled the 2020 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, which was supposed to feature the Dallas...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.