Matthew Stafford, other Detroit Lions work out together despite NFLPA recommendations [Video]

On Saturday, the NFLPA released a statement that recommended NFL players stop working out in private groups.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer wrote. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Well, apparently Matthew Stafford and other Detroit Lions‘ players, including Jamal Agnew, Jesse James, and Nick Bawden don’t care about what the NFLPA is recommending.

On Thursday, Stafford’s wife Kelly posted a couple of photos to her Instagram showing what is presumably her hubby and some of his Lions’ teammates getting in a workout…together.

QB1 back at it pic.twitter.com/5s7ljKK0T8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 25, 2020

Per Kelly Stafford’s Instagram, a handful of Lions — Jamal Agnew, Jesse James, Nick Bawden — are working out together. Agnew catching passes. I assume that’s Matthew out there throwing but hard to say for sure. pic.twitter.com/H44ADjxhrq — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 25, 2020

This is not the first time Stafford has been seen working out with some of his teammates during the pandemic and it likely will not be the last, as plenty of players around the league are doing the same thing.