Matthew Stafford dips after girl falls of stage at Rams Super Bowl Parade

If you happened to catch any of the footage of today’s Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, you probably noticed that Matthew Stafford was doing his best Tom Brady imitation by drinking like a fish. (No, Stafford did not chuck the Lombardi Trophy off of a boat)

Now, footage has emerged of a drunk Stafford turning and walking away after what looks to be a photographer falls off of the stage to the ground.

As you can see, as Matthew is walking away, his wife Kelly is very concerned about the girl that fell.

No word yet as to how the girl is doing or if she suffered injuries.