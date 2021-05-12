Matthew Stafford discusses facing his old team

Sharing is caring!

We now know when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will be facing the Detroit Lions for the first time since the franchise altering trade that sent Stafford to Hollywood in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

The two teams will tango in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium in California. And you can bet that Stafford is looking forward to it.

He talked about it during an interview this afternoon:

“This will be a new one for me. Obviously a bunch of great friends, and on the other side of the ball an organization I care a lot about.

But that weekend I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top.”

You can view his full comments here:

On the schedule for Matthew Stafford and the @RamsNFL in 2021… Some familiar faces from the NFC North. (via @nflnetwork) 📺: #NFLScheduleRelease live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zjU3vLjNzQ — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2021