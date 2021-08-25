Matthew Stafford divulges trade preference order he told Detroit Lions

Following a 5-11 season in 2020 with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford finally decided it was time to request a trade and to move on with his career. So, Stafford met with the Lions brass and explained to them exactly why he thought it was time to part ways. He also gave the Lions a list of teams, in order, that he would like to be traded.

In a recent interview with Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Stafford divulged the order of those trade destinations.

From ESPN:

Stafford had told the Lions that his preferences were the Rams, 49ers and Colts, in that order. The Panthers offered an attractive package to the Lions, and, without a no-trade clause in his contract, they could have sent him to Carolina. But he didn’t want to go there, and so the team did him a solid and worked it out with the Rams. The trade came together in a little over two days in Cabo. Matthew and Kelly asked their nanny — a virtual family member — if she would go with them to California. She said yes, making the trade official before it became officially official in March, at the start of the league year.

It will be interesting to see if Stafford can resurrect his career with the Rams.

