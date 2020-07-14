41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
type here...

Matthew Stafford earns another near-best statistical category ranking

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
YouTube

We in the Motor City know just how valuable Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is to his team, and we’re certainly not surprised to once again see his elite status in another statistical category.

In case you didn’t catch this last week, Stafford was ranked second best in the NFL last year in tight window passes. A key example:

“Next Gen Stats” compiled their ranking of NFL quarterbacks who excelled at throwing tight window passes, a throwing attempt into a 1-yard or less window. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson clocked in at No. 1, while Stafford was right behind him at No. 2:

Of course, before his lingering back issues forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, Stafford was playing MVP-worthy football.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford earns another near-best statistical category ranking

Michael Whitaker - 0
We in the Motor City know just how valuable Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is to his team, and we're certainly not surprised to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 2

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
College Sports

1st female victim comes forward to accuse ex-UM doctor Robert Anderson

Michael Whitaker - 0
Cathy Kalahar attended the University of Michigan where she played tennis in the early 1970's, and she's now the first female to come forward...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens, Dane Fife ranked among Big Ten’s top assistants

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans had two assistant coaches ranked among the best Big Ten assistants according to a recent survey. Stadium's basketball insider Jeff Goodman...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Top 10 plays of Barry Sanders’ career will leave you wanting more

Don Drysdale - 1
In just 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, the great Barry Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and scored 109 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could the Detroit Lions be interested in TE Jordan Reed?

Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to the 2019 NFL season, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn completely overhauled the team's tight end room by selecting T.J. Hockenson in the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Lions options will be plentiful if they need a new RB in 2021

Arnold Powell - 0
As we continue to inch closer and closer to what we hope will be the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

DE Everson Griffen’s latest tweet should excite Detroit Lions fans

Arnold Powell - 0
I personally have been preaching for some time now that the Detroit Lions do what it takes to sign 4-time Pro Bowl DE Everson...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.