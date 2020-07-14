Matthew Stafford earns another near-best statistical category ranking

We in the Motor City know just how valuable Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is to his team, and we’re certainly not surprised to once again see his elite status in another statistical category.
In case you didn’t catch this last week, Stafford was ranked second best in the NFL last year in tight window passes. A key example:
This is the best throw in the NFL this year. Stafford fit it between 4 defenders pic.twitter.com/lnbENIwilB
— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 29, 2019
“Next Gen Stats” compiled their ranking of NFL quarterbacks who excelled at throwing tight window passes, a throwing attempt into a 1-yard or less window. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson clocked in at No. 1, while Stafford was right behind him at No. 2:
Of course, before his lingering back issues forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, Stafford was playing MVP-worthy football.